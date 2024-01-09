Who is Suchana Seth? Woman who killed 4-year-old son in Goa and carried body in car to Karnataka

Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old Chief Executive Officer of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up, stands accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa and then carrying his body by road to Karnataka, where she was apprehended by the police.

Here's all you need to know about Suchana Seth and why she committed the heinous crime.

Reportedly, Suchana was embroiled in a contentious divorce with her husband and was unhappy with the court order that allowed him visitation rights to their four-year-old. However, a concrete motive for the murder is not yet known, though a probe is under way and the accused has been sent to a six-day police custody.

- As per her LinkedIn profile, Seth is the founder of Mindful AI Lab and has been there since 2020. Prior to that, she spent two years at the Berkman Klein Centre for Internet & Society at the Harvard University. She's also been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society and has been a fellow at the Raman Institute.

- Seth's profile notes "Suchana is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs."

- She was on the list of 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics 2021. Seth also spent time working in Bengaluru at different jobs between 2012 and 2016.

- Seth, as per her LinkedIn profile, graduated with B.Sc Physics from the Bhawanipur Education Society College and did her M.Sc from the University of Calcutta.