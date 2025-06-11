<p>Zeeshan Akhtar or Mohammad Yasin Akhtar -- the mastermind behind the murder of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/who-was-baba-siddique-from-politics-to-bollywood-mumbais-man-for-all-seasons-3230325">Baba Siddique</a>, former Maharashtra minister and leader of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>'s NCP, was detained in Canada on Tuesday, reports <a href="https://zeenews.india.com/india/baba-siddiques-murder-case-mastermind-zeeshan-akhtar-detained-in-canada-say-police-2914108.html" rel="nofollow">said</a>, citing the Mumbai police. </p><p>Siddique was killed on October 12, 2024. </p><p>Akhtar stands accused of handling the shooters involved in the murder and is believed to have played a vital role in planning and executing the assassination. </p>.Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to creating one of the biggest crime syndicates in India .<p><strong>Who is Zeeshan Akhtar?</strong></p><p>Akhtar is a native of Jalandhar, Punjab with a known criminal background. </p><p>When making arrests for the Jalandhar grenade blasts, cops named Zeeshan as the mastermind, as per <em>PTI</em>. </p><p>Zeeshan Akhtar is known to be a close associate of gangster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Lawrence Bishnoi</a> and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti. </p><p>Akhtar is believed to have acted as the handler for Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmel Baljeet Singh, and Shivkumar Gautam - Siddique's shooters. </p><p>Akhtar <a href="https://www.news18.com/india/who-is-zeeshan-akhtar-mastermind-behind-baba-siddiques-murder-arrested-in-canada-9378789.html" rel="nofollow">reportedly</a> became close to the Bishnoi gang when he served time in a Punjab jail where he reportedly met Gurmel Singh, one of the shooters. </p><p>Mumbai police had found that Akhtar and another gang member, Shubham Lonkar, was assigned to organise Siddique's killing as early as May 2024. </p><p>Cops are now probing how Zeeshan fled the country. In a video that surfaced, Zeeshan claimed that he was in Pakistan. However, cops felt this was a red herring. His reported arrest comes after close coordination with Interpol and the issuance of many Red Corner Notices. </p><p>Efforts are reportedly currently on to bring Zeeshan back so he can face trial.</p>