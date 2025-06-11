Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Who is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddique murder mastermind reportedly held in Canada

The Mumbai police reportedly said that Zeeshan was detained in Canada on Tuesday.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 08:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 08:09 IST
India NewsCanadaMumbaiMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us