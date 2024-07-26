Why govt job growth data isn't good news

Sectoral breakup of the data indicates that the majority of these employment are either in the category of self-employed or in the agriculture sector.

As per data shared by Karandlaje in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, 45.8 per cent of the country’s workforce was involved in the agriculture sector during the year 2022-23. In the rural areas this proportion stood at 58.4 per cent. This is despite the fact that the share of agriculture in India’s GDP declined to around 15 per cent in 2023-24 from around 35 per cent in 1990-91.

Moreover, there are issues with the definition of employment used in the KLEMS report. If you work for one hour in a week you are counted as employed for the week. Similarly if you work for 30 days in a year you are counted as employed for a year.