Why Putin, Jinping skipping G20 Summit? Prakash Ambedkar asks Modi govt

Ambedkar (69) is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP.

“Is it true that the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and other Western nations have refused to accept the changes India proposed to the paragraph on the war in Ukraine in order to make it acceptable to Russia and China?” Ambedkar sought to know.

Ambedkar asked in the year-long Indian presidency of G20 how many joint communique or consensus documents -- in view of opposition from Russia and China regarding the Ukraine conflict -- have come out.

“Is there a strong possibility that a Leader's Declaration will not be issued in Delhi and we could become the first country under whose presidency a leaders’ declaration could not be issued?” he said.

“How many times did Modi mention China in his address in the ASEAN Summit Meeting in Indonesia?,” he asked, referring to the 20th ASEAN-India summit in Indonesia.