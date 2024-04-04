Will ask people to 'punish' BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Chandigarh: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, on Thursday said it will urge people to "punish" the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press conference that a rally will be held in Punjab's Jagraon on May 21 as part of its plans to intensify the protest against the BJP.

"Our slogan will be 'BJP harao, corporate bhajao (defeat BJP, chase out corporates)'," Rajewal said.