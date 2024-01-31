‘Will continue to exercise jurisdiction’, SC approves Centre’s ‘permanent’ forest experts body

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted its approval to a new body of experts set up by the Centre for consultation on environmental and forest matters.

The top court, however, clarified that it will continue to monitor these matters and will also exercise jurisdiction over the new panel, which replaced the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra approved reconstitution of the CEC, which was set up on apex court's order in 2002, having noted that the CEC functioned for two decades as an ad-hoc body.

“We also noticed that the present composition of CEC consists of persons more than the age of 75-years. So, we have taken note of the notification issued by the government. We have also said that this court will continue to have and continue to exercise jurisdiction over the decisions taken by CEC,” Justice Narasimha said, pronouncing the judgment for the bench.