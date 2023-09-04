Will continue to speak against Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Unfazed by attacks from various quarters, DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said he will continue to oppose the principles of Sanatan Dharma and speak against it, while asserting that he never called for “genocide” of any community.
Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, also said he only expressed his vehement opposition to the principles of Sanatan Dharma and batted for their eradication from the society and reiterated that he was ready to face “any number of cases” against him.
“I will continue to speak what I said on Saturday. I told the gathering that his speech will make many uncomfortable and it has become true. Sanatanam enslaved women and it was Dravidianism which broke those shackles,” he said.
Arguing that merely opposing an ideology doesn’t mean seeking the killing of those subscribing to it, the DMK leader sought to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi means he wants to kill Congressmen when he proclaims that he wants India to be “Congress-mukth.” Udhayanidhi also accused the BJP of “twisting” his statement and spreading lies that he called for “genocide of Hindus”, saying he only batted for an equitable society where people from all walks of life enjoy equal rights.
The Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister is under attack from the BJP and right-wing outfits across the country for equating Sanatan Dharma with “Dengue, Malaria, and Corona” and calling for its “eradication” from the society.
“I only said we have to oppose the principles of Sanatan Dharma. I reiterate that we should eradicate these principles. But it is laughable that some people have twisted my remarks to say that I called for genocide. There are people here in Tamil Nadu who say Dravidianism should be eradicated. Does it mean they want to kill all DMK cadres?” he asked.
“Prime Minister Modi often calls for Congress-mukth India. Does he mean that he wants to kill all Congressmen? I opposed an ideology, that’s all. Sanatanam stresses regressive principles while Dravidianism bats for change. There were times when women were denied education and were not allowed to wear blouses. We have brought in those changes,” he added.
Monday also saw Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Dalit party and ally of DMK, coming out in support of Udhayanidhi. The party’s chief Thol Thirumavalavan said opposing principles of Sanatan Dharma will never mean opposing Hinduism.
Maintaining that the DMK was not opposed to Hindu religion, Udhayanidhi said the party had brought in several reforms, including allowing people from all communities to become priests. “We are only opposed to the principles of Sanatan Dharma and I repeat. Any principle that doesn’t speak for equality should be opposed. To worship or not is one’s individual freedom,” he added.
Asked whether his statement was misinterpreted, Udhayanidhi said he spoke his mind “very clearly” but the BJP twisted it for their own political gains. He also asserted that he was ready to face any case or legal challenge mounted by the BJP in this regard.