Will continue to speak against Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Unfazed by attacks from various quarters, DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said he will continue to oppose the principles of Sanatan Dharma and speak against it, while asserting that he never called for “genocide” of any community.

Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, also said he only expressed his vehement opposition to the principles of Sanatan Dharma and batted for their eradication from the society and reiterated that he was ready to face “any number of cases” against him.

“I will continue to speak what I said on Saturday. I told the gathering that his speech will make many uncomfortable and it has become true. Sanatanam enslaved women and it was Dravidianism which broke those shackles,” he said.

Arguing that merely opposing an ideology doesn’t mean seeking the killing of those subscribing to it, the DMK leader sought to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi means he wants to kill Congressmen when he proclaims that he wants India to be “Congress-mukth.” Udhayanidhi also accused the BJP of “twisting” his statement and spreading lies that he called for “genocide of Hindus”, saying he only batted for an equitable society where people from all walks of life enjoy equal rights.