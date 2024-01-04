Will convey at right time whether Kharge, Sonia will attend Ram temple consecration: Congress

New Delhi: The speculation on whether Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi will attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony continued with the party on Thursday saying that their decision would be conveyed at the "right time".

Asked whether Kharge and Gandhi will attend the ceremony, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, at a media briefing after a meeting of general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders at the AICC headquarters here, said, "Don't try to divert, this is about 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. There was no discussion on this topic (at the meeting)."