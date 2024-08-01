Will make every effort to implement Kavach on entire rail network: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Demands for Grants of railways to the tune of Rs 7.89 lakh crore with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assuring the House that the government will make every effort to implement automatic train-protection system Kavach in the right earnest.

Replying to a debate on the Demand for Grants, Vaishnaw slammed the previous UPA government for allegedly not doing enough for ensuring safety of passengers.

"Unfortunately, during the 58 years of Congress rule, the automatic train-protection system was not implemented on even one km on Indian Railways till 2014. I acknowledge that many experiments were carried out, but there was no focussed approach to take it to fruition," Vaishnaw said.