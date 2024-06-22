Will raise NEET 'paper leak' issue personally in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

In the video, Gandhi said, "I want to speak with 24 lakh students who have suffered due to the NEET paper leak. From the streets to Parliament, we are standing with you. I want to say to 24 lakh students that you are not alone. In the last seven years, there have been 70 paper leaks and two crore youth have lost out due to it." "We will fight this fight together and win it," he added.