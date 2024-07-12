Home
'Winning and losing happen in life': Rahul Gandhi urges supporters not to be 'nasty' towards Smriti Irani

The former Union Minister and BJP leader lost the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls from Amethi seat, leading to Congress supporters trolling her on social media.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 09:47 IST

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP urged people to refrain from using "derogatory language" against his political rival Smriti Irani. Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and asked his supporters to "not be nasty towards Irani or any other leader".

"Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength," he wrote in the post.

The former Union Minister and BJP leader lost the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls from Amethi seat, leading to Congress supporters trolling her on social media.

Published 12 July 2024, 09:47 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsSmriti Irani

