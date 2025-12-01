Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Winter Session of Parliament | Three bills introduced in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

Opposition members raise slogans against Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 09:13 IST
India NewsIndiaParliamentIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us