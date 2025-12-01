<p>New Delhi: The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament saw the Opposition raising slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla</a> asking the Opposition to let discussions take place. He also took time to congratulate women athletes for their achievements.</p><p>As the House convened, the Opposition rose to raise the issue of SIR, but Birla asked them to not disrupt. The House could function for only 20 minutes. </p><p>“This House is not for slogans; there is ample space outside to do that, people have voted you here to raise their issues. People watch us,” Birla said. He asked protesting members to not raise slogans during the Question Hour.</p>.Explained | What is 'Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025' introduced in Lok Sabha today.<p>Three key bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha — The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025.</p><p>Birla also congratulated women athletes. “It is a matter of great pride that the Indian Women’s Cricket Team won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on November 2 by defeating South Africa. It is another matter of pride that on November 23, the Indian Team won the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025,” Birla said. He also congratulated the Indian team for winning the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025, as well as the athletes representing India at the Deaflympics, where the country secured a record 20 medals. </p><p>Birla said that the discipline and hard work which has led to their achievements reflect India’s growing strength in sports. “Their dedication and success serve as an inspiration for the youth across the nation,” Birla said.</p>