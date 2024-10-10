With Ratan Tata's passing, stray dogs lose their greatest champion

“Stray dogs are looked after and welcomed in all his premises, be it the Taj Mahal hotel or his Tata office headquarters. His love for dogs transcends his persona to a level beyond words. Ratan Tata was to be felicitated at the Buckingham Palace for his unmatched philanthropy. However, at the very last moment, his pet dog took ill. He immediately called Prince Charles and conveyed his regrets as he couldn’t leave his ailing dog alone. This highlights what a remarkable human being he was,” he said.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India too condoled the death of Tata. “Ratan ji’s love for animals and compassion was as famous as his business prowess and will always be remembered. His influence on the community, inspiring many to care for community dogs, and to open their hearts and homes to them, is a testament to his enduring legacy,” said Sachin Bangera, Vice President of Celebrity and Media Relations, PETA India.

Before his death, he fulfilled his desire to have an hospital for animals in Mumbai. The Small Animal Hospital at Mahalaxmi in the heart of Mumbai

The hospital is a first-of-its-kind and spans over 98,000 sq ft, across 5 floors with a capacity of over 200 beds. The hospital will be launched in March 2024.

“Pets are our family and their lives matter to every pet parent. When I looked around and saw the lack of infrastructure for pets in India, it made me wonder why in such a large country with a significant pet population we cannot have a facility that can save lives and make pet lives better,” Tata said ahead of the launch.