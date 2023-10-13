Without notice to accused, appellate court cannot alter charge, says SC

"However, if the appellate court intends to do so, elementary principles of natural justice require the appellate court to put the accused to the notice," the bench said.

When the HC took up the appeal, the advocate of appellant Singh was found absent. The HC altered the charge under Section 302 read with Section 34 (common intention) of IPC without recording any reason for it, causing grave prejudice to the appellant, the bench noted.

The bench said in the ordinary course, it would have remanded the matter to the HC for a fresh hearing, "however, we cannot ignore that the incident is from 1987, and the present appeal is of 2011. Therefore, it will be unjust to pass an order of remand."

The court said there was no evidence of the presence of common intention.