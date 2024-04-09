Woman logs out of work early posing 'family emergency'; boss spots her on TV watching IPL match at stadium

With the IPL on, people love going to the stadium and watch the match for the experience and see their favourite team play.
A woman, who is a Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, logged out of her work early after telling her boss that there is a 'family emergency'. However, her boss saw her on TV watching the match at the stadium.
She posted about this hilarious incident on her Instagram account when she had gone to watch the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. She also added the screenshot of the chat she had with her boss after he noticed her.
Under the video she wrote in the caption, "Moye Moye getting real day by day."
The video has garnered over 356K views with a flurry of comments.
"It's fine. Manager should provide liberty to the employee so that he can tell the truth or just let it be private life," commented a user.
Another commented, "Every person at stadium tried to be focused on camera but they didn't get a chance... now come to YOU."
"Manager too was watching the match sitting in the office," commented a third.
"When RCB wins trophy no more family emergency... there will be state emergency," commented a fourth user.
"IPL cameramen are real legends," commented a fifth netizen.
In the screenshot of the chat with her boss that she shared in the video, he asks, "Are you a RCB fan? I saw you only for a second and yet recognised you."
"So that was the reason for the early log out yesterday," he pointed.
