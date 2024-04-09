Woman logs out of work early posing 'family emergency'; boss spots her on TV watching IPL match at stadium

Under the video she wrote in the caption, "Moye Moye getting real day by day."

The video has garnered over 356K views with a flurry of comments.

"It's fine. Manager should provide liberty to the employee so that he can tell the truth or just let it be private life," commented a user.

Another commented, "Every person at stadium tried to be focused on camera but they didn't get a chance... now come to YOU."

"Manager too was watching the match sitting in the office," commented a third.

"When RCB wins trophy no more family emergency... there will be state emergency," commented a fourth user.

"IPL cameramen are real legends," commented a fifth netizen.

In the screenshot of the chat with her boss that she shared in the video, he asks, "Are you a RCB fan? I saw you only for a second and yet recognised you."

"So that was the reason for the early log out yesterday," he pointed.