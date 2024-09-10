Workers strike at Samsung India plant enters day two, production to be hit

Sriperumbudur: Hundreds of Samsung Electronics employees went on a strike at a plant in Chennai's Sriperumbudur for a second day on Tuesday to demand higher wages, disrupting operations at the South Korean giant.

They put up tents outside the factory in Sriperumbudur near the city of Chennai as they prepared to boycott work.

The Indian plant is one of the two Samsung factories in the country which the company counts as a key growth market. Two sources with direct knowledge said the factory accounts for 20 per cent-30 per cent of Samsung's annual $12 billion revenue in India.

Samsung employs around 1,800 workers at the plant which makes consumer electronic items such as refrigerators, washing machines and televisions.