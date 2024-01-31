World-beating growth? Not for India's rural majority

Rural non-agricultural wages have contracted for the second consecutive year, while agricultural wages grew just 0.2 per cent, the lowest growth in 3 years. Growth in farm output, which contributes about 15 per cent of GDP and employs more than 40 per cent of the workforce, was seen slowing to 1.8 per cent in the current fiscal year, from 4 per cent a year ago.