World Government Summit sidelines: PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with UAE counterpart, Madagascar president

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade and investment.

“Strengthening India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi met VP & PM of UAE @HHShkMohd in Dubai. Discussions covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade & investment, technology, education, and people-to-people ties,” said a post on the official X handle of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In another meeting with Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and help in the developmental journey of his island nation.