Worry about unemployment instead: Kapil Sibal slams Sitharaman over her criticism of TN CM Stalin

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Nirmala Sitharaman targets Stalin attending I.N.D.I.A meet when Tamil Nadu battered with rain, floods. Instead worry about: 1) underemployment 2) unemployment 3) India's mounting debt 4) undernourished children 5) hunger, poverty. If you have time: Women wrestlers!"

Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman had demanded to know why Stalin did not give 'priority' to Tamil Nadu at a time when it was pounded by very heavy rains and instead chose to participate in the alliance's meeting in Delhi.