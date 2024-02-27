WTO meet: India for stricter discipline on nations undertaking distant water fishing

Abu Dhabi: India at the WTO meeting here on Tuesday sought at least a 25-year moratorium on subsidies for distant water fishing while highlighting that such support measures have harmful effects on sustainable fishing.

During the World Trade Organisation (WTO) negotiation session on fisheries subsidies here, India also said that domestic fishermen follow sustainable fishing practices and any agreement on the sector should keep in mind the interests and welfare of the fishing community that depends on the marine resources for their livelihood and sustenance.

"India urged the members to introduce a moratorium on subsidies by Distant Water Fishing Nations for fishing or fishing-related activities beyond their EEZs (exclusive economic zones) for a period of at least 25 years," an official statement said.

India said that the members should not lose sight of the harmful effects of subsidies for large-scale fishing on sustainable fishing and management of marine resources.