Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's commitment to farmers, poor was unparalleled: Digvijaya Singh

"Today as we pay homage to Rajasekhara Reddy, let us be very clear that the policies that he implemented were the policies of the Congress party, were the policies of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru. They were the policies of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi which he continued and effectively implemented as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh helping the poor. This is something which we have to understand," Singh said.