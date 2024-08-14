Yadaiah honoured with President's Gallantry Medal





On the evening of July 25, 2022, a distressing incident occurred when two individuals on a motorbike targeted an elderly woman, K Kathyayini, and forcefully took her gold chain. Despite her valiant effort to hold onto a part of the chain, she unfortunately sustained injuries, while the robbers successfully made off with a substantial portion of her gold chain.



Upon receiving the complaint, Yadaiah quickly took action to apprehend the offenders, with the assistance of police constables M Ravi and A Dhebeash. With great attention to detail, they gathered compelling evidence, including CCTV footage, that ultimately led to the successful identification of the culprits.



The next day chain snatchers were spotted at Bollaram Cross Road. Yadaiah and his team quickly responded to the scene to apprehend the individuals involved. Yadaiah was brutally assaulted by chain snatchers, who mercilessly stabbed him multiple times in various parts of his body, causing him to sustain severe injuries.



Nevertheless, Yadaiah demonstrated incredible bravery and successfully apprehended both the criminals. Head Constable Yadaiah had to stay in the hospital for a total of 17 days due to the seriousness of his injuries. It was later discovered that the apprehended individuals, Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli, 21, and Rahul, 19, were engaged in various criminal activities in different areas. One of their notable acts was causing fear and chaos at the Ashok Nagar Police Station in Gulbarga District, Karnataka.

They not only stole valuable items from the public but also menaced a watchman with an iron rod. The unwavering resolve and courage of the police team led by Yadaiah resulted in the successful retrieval of stolen items, such as gold ornaments, weapons, and mobile phones, shedding light on the full scale of the criminals' operations.



Yadaiah was honoured on Wednesday by Telangana DGP Dr Jitender, Additional DGPs Sanjay Kumar Jain and Vijay Kumar, and Inspector General of Police M Ramesh.