Year-old video from PM Modi's US visit falsely shared as his trip to Ukraine

The English translation of the post reads: "Watch the full video; if it doesn’t make you proud, nothing will. Watch once. See how the black commandos secured the field before Modi stepped out of the car. Is there any other leader in the world who can have the courage to greet his supporters in an open field where there’s a war going on between two countries?" This post has received over 2,000 views, and hundreds of other users shared it, believing it to be true.