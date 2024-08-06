'You are inviting more troubles,' Supreme Court warns IMA chief; tells him to publish apology in newspapers

The bench warned him, saying he was "inviting more trouble" for himself.

"You could not wash his hands off by sending an apology to the Press Trust of India (PTI). The apology has to be published in all the newspapers which carried his interview. The same (apology) has to be done using his own funds and not the funds of the IMA," the bench told him.

The bench made it categorical to him, "All those newspapers in which that interview is carried, you need to approach them to tender apology through your own pocket. Not IMA".