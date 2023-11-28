You have to be arm-twisted to pay: SC to Delhi govt on fund transfer for RRTS project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear to the Delhi government that it needs to fully comply with its assurance on allocating funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, related to a semi-high speed rail corridor linking Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Haryana's Panipat.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed discontent after being informed that the Delhi government has only disbursed a portion of the amount and not complied with the full transfer of funds for the project as per the court's direction.

"Problem is you have to be arm-twisted to pay money you are obligated to. We will not say it again and again. Pay what you have to,” the bench told the Delhi government counsel.

Senior advocate A N S Nadkarni submitted that funds have not been transferred and the order pronounced by the court during the previous hearing would come into operation soon.