You have to be arm-twisted to pay: SC to Delhi govt on fund transfer for RRTS project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear to the Delhi government that it needs to fully comply with its assurance on allocating funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, related to a semi-high speed rail corridor linking Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Haryana's Panipat.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed discontent after being informed that the Delhi government has only disbursed a portion of the amount and not complied with the full transfer of funds for the project as per the court's direction.
"Problem is you have to be arm-twisted to pay money you are obligated to. We will not say it again and again. Pay what you have to,” the bench told the Delhi government counsel.
Senior advocate A N S Nadkarni submitted that funds have not been transferred and the order pronounced by the court during the previous hearing would come into operation soon.
As the Delhi government counsel submitted that Rs 415 crore has been transferred, the bench said it would keep its previous order in abeyance for a week upon an assurance to the court.
The bench asked the government’s counsel to bring on record documents establishing fund transfers for the project.
“There can be no question of partial compliance. Complete compliance must take place,” the bench said, posting the matter for further hearing next week.
On November 21, the Supreme Court had castigated Delhi's AAP government for the "breach" of undertaking given to it to provide funds for regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project and directed that the state government's fund meant for advertisement be transferred for the project. However, the apex court put its order in abeyance for a week saying that the order would come into force if Delhi government did not provide required funds for the project.