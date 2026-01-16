Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Youth can go abroad to gain knowledge, but must use skills for India's development: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Several people have been working with the RSS for the past 100 years to ensure that knowledge and skills are applied in the nation's interest.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 13:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 13:59 IST
India NewsEducationRSSMohan BhagwatYouth

Follow us on :

Follow Us