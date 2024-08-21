Zakir Naik extradition: Revisiting the controversial preacher's case in India-Malaysia bilateral ties

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016. The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.

Born in Mumbai, Naik finished his education in the financial capital of India. During his 20s, he got actively involved in socio-religious activities and founded the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which is now banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) for a period of five years.

Zakir Naik has nearly 17.5 million followers on Facebook and is unwelcome in several countries after he declared support for Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. He has also called for the death penalty for homosexuality and conversion of a Muslim from Islam to any other religion. In 2020, Naik claimed that the Centre had offered him safe passage to India in exchange for his support on the abrogation of Article 370.

The 2016 Dhaka cafe attack changed his life and soon after the attack he had to flee India as one of the accused was inspired by Naik’s speeches. As many as 22 people were killed in the attack. In the same year, India’s counterterrorism agency filed a complaint against Naik, accusing him of promoting religious hatred and other unlawful activities.

However, Naik has consistently maintained that his statements are “twisted” and “misrepresented”. Naik initially travelled to Saudi Arabia before moving to Malaysia, where he is a permanent resident now.

Since 2017, India has been trying to extradite him but not much progress has been made in this regard.