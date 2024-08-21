Zakir Naik extradition: Revisiting the controversial preacher's case in India-Malaysia bilateral ties

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two sides decided to elevate their ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.
However, with the Malaysian PM’s visit to India, the spotlight is back on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who fled India to escape the law. In 2017, Naik sought asylum in Malaysia, where he is now a permanent resident. Since then, the Zakir Naik case has become a major irritant in bilateral relations. India has demanded, on several occasions, the extradition of Naik, who has been wanted since 2016 for alleged involvement in money laundering and inciting extremism.
As Anwar Ibrahim is on his first visit to India as prime minister, we explore how the controversial Islamic preacher has figured in the India-Malaysia bilateral relations over the years.
Who is Zakir Naik?
Zakir Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016. The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.
Born in Mumbai, Naik finished his education in the financial capital of India. During his 20s, he got actively involved in socio-religious activities and founded the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which is now banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) for a period of five years.
Zakir Naik has nearly 17.5 million followers on Facebook and is unwelcome in several countries after he declared support for Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. He has also called for the death penalty for homosexuality and conversion of a Muslim from Islam to any other religion. In 2020, Naik claimed that the Centre had offered him safe passage to India in exchange for his support on the abrogation of Article 370.
The 2016 Dhaka cafe attack changed his life and soon after the attack he had to flee India as one of the accused was inspired by Naik’s speeches. As many as 22 people were killed in the attack. In the same year, India’s counterterrorism agency filed a complaint against Naik, accusing him of promoting religious hatred and other unlawful activities.
However, Naik has consistently maintained that his statements are “twisted” and “misrepresented”. Naik initially travelled to Saudi Arabia before moving to Malaysia, where he is a permanent resident now.
Since 2017, India has been trying to extradite him but not much progress has been made in this regard.
Naik’s extradition in the pipeline?
Over the years, India has made several requests to Malaysia for extradition of Zakir Naik but the country has refused to entertain the plea. In 2019, then Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had said his country had the right to not extradite Naik if he “would not be accorded justice” in India.
Malaysia has claimed that the Indian agencies are pursuing him because of his religious belief and his criticism of the BJP.
However, on Tuesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated that his government may consider India's request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if it provides evidence against him.
Ibrahim also said that the issue shouldn't deter the two countries from enhancing bilateral relations. He said the Zakir Naik issue was not raised by the Indian side during Tuesday's talks.
"Firstly, it was not raised by the (Indian side), Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) did raise it much earlier, some years back...But the issue is I am not talking about one person, I am talking about the sentiment of extremism, of a compelling case and evidence that suggest the atrocities committed by an individual or group or faction or parties," Ibrahim said.
The Malaysian prime minister said his government is "open to any ideas and evidence submitted". "We will not condone terrorism...We have been tough and we have been working together with India on many of these issues, against terrorism. But I don't think this one case should deter us from further collaboration and enhancing our bilateral cooperation," he said.
