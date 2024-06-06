Zelenskyy seeks 'highest level' participation from India at peace summit in Switzerland; invites Modi to Ukraine

Asserting that everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs, he said, "it is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit."

An international peace summit concerning the Russia-Ukrainian war is planned to be held in Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on June 15-16. Switzerland has extended invitations to over 160 countries for the summit.