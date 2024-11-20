Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal looking for chief of staff with enviable pay package. But there's a catch

<p>Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has divided the internet many times earlier and this is no different. The food delivery giant boss took to X to put out a job advertisement for a chief of staff to help him run the company. But it is not all rosy as it seems. </p><p>Goyal took to social media platform X to share the news.</p>.<p>"I am looking for a chief of staff for myself," Goyal wrote. "However, this role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with. In fact, we are making this job unattractive for most people. There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay Rs 20 lakh for this opportunity," Goyal said.</p><p>He added that 100 per cent of this 'fee' will be paid in the form of a donation directly to the charity Feeding India.</p>.Woman takes along child while working as Zomato delivery agent in Gujarat, netizens 'inspired'.<p>Under a sub-head titled 'Why pay for this role', the post said, "We believe that people who apply for this role should do it for the learning opportunity it presents, rather than for a fancy well paying job which will make you look cool in front of yourself, or the people you want to impress," Goyal wrote. </p><p>According to Goyal, the ideal candidate should not have a lot of experience, ensuring they come with no baggage and conditioning. He also stressed that the candidate must "have grade-A communication skills and be down to earth".</p><p>In true fashion of being a 'hatke' job listing, Goyal's post said that interested candidates can just send a cover letter comprising of 200 words and don't need to send a resume along with it. </p><p>"Please say what you have to say within 200 words", Goyal ended his post. </p>