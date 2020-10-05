Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to 3 scientists

3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovery of Hepatitis C virus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2020, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 15:15 ist
Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam (R), member of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors sit in front of a screen displaying the names of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Credit: AFP

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.” 

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nobel Prize

What's Brewing

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

When the largest animal deafens

When the largest animal deafens

Choose the smart way to invest money

Choose the smart way to invest money

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

 