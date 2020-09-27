Abdullah Abdullah to be in Pakistan on September 28 to discuss Afghan peace process

Afghan peace process: Abdullah to be in Pak on Sept 28

Abdullah, who would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. Credit: AFP Photo

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, will arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process as well as bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Abdullah, who would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction," the Foreign Office said.

This is Dr Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of HCNR, it said.

He will also meet Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other officials during his stay in Pakistan.

During a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the Afghan peace process.

