Abu Dhabi removes Covid test rule for other emirates

The capital of the United Arab Emirates has ended a policy requiring those coming in from other emirates to have a recent negative coronavirus test.
Abu Dhabi made the announcement Saturday, saying that people from the UAE's six other emirates could enter the capital from Sunday without getting a test.
For months, oil-rich Abu Dhabi had restricted travel, even as neighbouring Dubai rapidly opened itself up to tourists.
Abu Dhabi also has implemented a requirement that people prove their vaccination status to enter some public places — a stricter requirement than the country's other emirates.
