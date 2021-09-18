Abu Dhabi removes Covid test rule for other emirates

Abu Dhabi removes Covid test rule for other emirates

For months, oil-rich Abu Dhabi had restricted travel, even as neighbouring Dubai rapidly opened itself up to tourists

Dubai,
  • Sep 18 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 18:01 ist
Representative image. Crdit: Istock Photo

The capital of the United Arab Emirates has ended a policy requiring those coming in from other emirates to have a recent negative coronavirus test.

Abu Dhabi made the announcement Saturday, saying that people from the UAE's six other emirates could enter the capital from Sunday without getting a test.

Abu Dhabi also has implemented a requirement that people prove their vaccination status to enter some public places — a stricter requirement than the country's other emirates.

