Afghan varsities to reopen with female students

Afghan universities to reopen, female students included: Taliban

Taliban blamed the economic crisis and the lack of segregated classes for male and female students as reasons for the delay

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 13 2022, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 10:37 ist
Some university students said they have been living in uncertainty for the past six months since the shutdown. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Taliban-led government will soon reopen universities across the country for both male and female students, but classes will be separate for boys and girls, a Minister said here.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, universities have remained shut, TOLO News reported.

Minister of Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani made the remarks while speaking to the media on Wednesday, without however giving an exact date for the reopening.

The Minister blamed the ongoing economic crisis and the lack of segregated classes for male and female students as reasons for the delay in reopening the universities.

He also claimed that the Taliban would form an international university, which will include "Shariah, Medical, Agriculture and Engineering programs. Masters and PhD degrees will be offered in these four areas".

According to Haqqani, some regional countries pledged to provide educational scholarships for the Afghan students.

Meanwhile, some university students said they have been living in uncertainty for the past six months since the shutdown, TOLO News reported.

"These six months were a long period and will affect the student's motivation," said Matiullah Pirozi, a student.

"We are shocked that they cannot form a scheme in six months. The scheme could be easily formed," said Mohammad Hilal, another student.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news
Education

What's Brewing

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

 