Ahmad Massoud says he'll never give up anti-Taliban resistance

Will never give up anti-Taliban resistance says Massoud

On Friday night, the war in Panhshir province intensified and there were reports of its collapse which were then denied

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2021, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 09:13 ist
Ahmad Massoud. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Leader of the anti-Taliban resistance forces in Panjshir province, Ahmad Massoud said that he will never stop his resistance for the sake of God, justice, and freedom.

Massoud said that the resistance in Panjshir and protest for the rights of women by women in Afghanistan indicate that people never give up when it comes to standing for their legitimate rights, Khaama News reported.

Read | Afghanistan crisis cements Qatari global influence

Massoud in his Facebook post wrote that the people of Afghanistan never get tired of resistance and fight for their rights and will strive for a developed and independent Afghanistan.

"The defeat only happens when you give up the fight for your legitimate rights and when you get tired."

Massoud and Amrullah Saleh were reported to have fled to Tajikistan after a heavy conflict between the Taliban and resistance forces in Panjshir but the latter in a video clip said that he is still in the province.

The former Vice President and one of the commanders of Panjshir resistance accused the Taliban of denying humanitarian assistance to the province.

He asked the UN to watch the situation closely and press the Taliban to allow humanitarian aid to the province.

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

