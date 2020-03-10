Amid coronavirus fear, Australian woman deliberately coughs at man, video goes viral

At a time when the spread of coronavirus has caused panic across the globe, a video has gone viral where an Australian woman is seen deliberately coughing at a man in a train.

The viral video shows a woman sitting opposite to a man getting into a brawl with the latter after he charged the lady of coughing without covering her mouth.

It all started after the man told the woman not to cough without covering her mouth. She replied saying that she did not open her mouth and that she coughed inside her mouth.

As the man replied saying, "it is disgusting", the woman responded saying, "ya, you are disgusting too". However, the argument intensified after she fake coughs at the man. Astonished at the act, the man asked, "Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?"

While she said she was not infected by the virus, he started filming her on his phone. The irked woman called him a bully, and the argument went on for some time.

As the video went viral on social media, some of the netizens supported the man, while others took the woman's side.