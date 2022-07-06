Another blow to Boris Johnson as 4 more ministers quit

Another blow to Boris Johnson as four more ministers resign

Yesterday, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who were two of the biggest hitters in Johnson's government, had quit

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 16:54 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: IANS Photo

Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.

Later in the day, financial services minister John Glen resigned in protest against Boris Johnson, with Victoria Atkins, a junior home office minister, following soon after.

"I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role and to the financial services sector with the complete lack of confidence in your continuing leadership of our country," Glen said in his letter to the prime minister.

"Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all. I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership," Atkins said.

Yesterday, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who were two of the biggest hitters in Johnson's government, had quit in protest at his scandal-hit leadership.

