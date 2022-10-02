At least 127 dead in Indonesia football match violence

At least 127 dead in Indonesia football match violence

AFP
AFP, Jakarta,
  • Oct 02 2022, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 06:52 ist
In this picture taken on October 1, 2022, a group of people carry a man at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 127 people were killed when angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match in Malang, East Java in Indonesia late Saturday, police said.

"In the incident, 127 people died, two of whom are police officers. Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital," East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a statement on Sunday.

