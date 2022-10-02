At least 127 dead in Indonesia football match violence

At least 127 people were killed when angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match in Malang, East Java in Indonesia late Saturday, police said.
"In the incident, 127 people died, two of whom are police officers. Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital," East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a statement on Sunday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube