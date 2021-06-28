'Autopsy shows John McAfee committed suicide in prison'

Autopsy shows John McAfee committed suicide in Spanish prison cell, El Pais says

Sofware mogul McAfee was found hanged in his cell on Wednesday by prison wardens

The official autopsy on the body of John McAfee showed he committed suicide in the Spanish prison cell where he was awaiting extradition to the US, El Pais newspaper said on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the proceedings.

Sofware mogul McAfee was found hanged in his cell on Wednesday by prison wardens in what appeared to be a suicide, his lawyer said last week.

His lawyer Javier Villalba said on Friday that McAfee's widow Janice had asked him to request a second, independent autopsy once the results of the first were released. 

