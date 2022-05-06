Ashley Biden comes in contact with Covid +ve person

Biden's daughter won't travel to Europe after contact with Covid-positive person

Ashley Biden, 40, has tested negative for Covid, the White House said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 06 2022, 10:54 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 10:54 ist
Ashley Biden, US President Joe Biden, and Col. David D. Bowling, Commander of the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley will not travel to Europe with the first lady after having "close contact" with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday.

Ashley Biden, 40, has tested negative for Covid, the White House said.

"However, at the recommendation of her physician and out of an abundance of caution she will not travel with her mother to Europe," the White House said in a written statement.

Jill Biden plans to leave Washington on Thursday for Romania and Slovakia, where she will highlight US commitment to Ukrainian refugees, according to her office.

The president's wife is due to meet US service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers and teachers during the four-day trip, her office said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
World news
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Europe

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

Power crisis could have been averted

Power crisis could have been averted

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

 