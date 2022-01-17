Birth rate in mainland China in 2021 at record low

Birth rate in mainland China in 2021 drops to record low

There were 10.62 million births in 2021, official data also showed

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 17 2022, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 11:23 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The birth rate in mainland China in 2021 dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per 1,000 people, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

The birth rate in 2020 was 8.52 births per 1,000 people.

There were 10.62 million births in 2021, official data also showed.

China
World news

