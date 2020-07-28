Brazil coronavirus cases rise to 2,442,375

Brazil coronavirus cases rise to 2,442,375

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 09:56 ist

Brazil on Monday reported a total of 2,442,375 coronavirus cases and 87,618 deaths, as cases continue to rise in the world's second most affected country.

Brazil reported 23,384 new cases and 614 new deaths. 

Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

