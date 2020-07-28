Brazil coronavirus cases rise to 2,442,375

Brazil on Monday reported a total of 2,442,375 coronavirus cases and 87,618 deaths, as cases continue to rise in the world's second most affected country.
Brazil reported 23,384 new cases and 614 new deaths.
