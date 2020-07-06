Bubonic plague alert in China: Here's what the Internet had to say

Bubonic plague alert: Here's what Internet had to say

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 06 2020, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 13:25 ist
Sand sculpture of a covert with rats and black death. Credit: Getty Images

A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported. The bubonic plague, known as the “Black Death” in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents.

Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also read — Chinese city sounds alert for bubonic plague

As the announcement of the bubonic plague alert comes days after Chinese researchers issued an early warning over another potential pandemic, G4, caused by an influenza virus in pigs, netizens took to Twitter to hit out at China, many claiming that it is "launching" new virus in the market every month.

Also read — Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Here's what the Internet had to say about the Bubonic plague alert in China: 

