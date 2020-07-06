Bubonic plague alert in China: Here's what the Internet had to say

A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported. The bubonic plague, known as the “Black Death” in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents.

Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As the announcement of the bubonic plague alert comes days after Chinese researchers issued an early warning over another potential pandemic, G4, caused by an influenza virus in pigs, netizens took to Twitter to hit out at China, many claiming that it is "launching" new virus in the market every month.

Here's what the Internet had to say about the Bubonic plague alert in China:

#BubonicPlague trending World asking about this new disease to China. China : pic.twitter.com/k3Q5j4XVzW — Akash Shrivastava (@akashshrivastab) July 6, 2020

Dear China, Could you stop trying to end humanity, FOR FIVE MINUTES!? #bubonicplague #ChineseVirus pic.twitter.com/Ba1dXiBE7E — Richard Johnson ➐ (@richardj1992) July 6, 2020

#bubonicplague a new Chinese Disease arrived.

Situation right now : pic.twitter.com/K2MP89pJ96 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 6, 2020

#bubonicplague

China launches new virus in mrkt every month

World to China:- pic.twitter.com/SK5nGFiv2g — Prakhar (@crazyyanuj) July 6, 2020

#bubonicplague spreading in china

Everyone now leaving earth and running to mars pic.twitter.com/TxZCDl7DRU — தமிழி (@southindiann) July 6, 2020