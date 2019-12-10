CAB violates all international human rights norms: Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "strongly condemns" the Modi government's proposal in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS 'Hindu Rashtra' design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt," said the Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Twitter.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with 311 votes in favour of it and 80 against. The Bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Marking the Human Rights day, PM Khan called out to the UNSC to "against the illegal annexation of IOJK by the Indian Occupation govt" in Kashmir.

"On Human Rights day we must appeal to the world's conscience, to upholders of international law & to the UNSC to act against the illegal annexation of IOJK by the Indian Occupation govt. We condemn the Occupying Indian govt's siege of IOJK ongoing for over 4 months now & demand an end to the gross abuse & atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiri men, women & children by Indian Occupation forces in violation of all Int Humanitarian & Human Rights Laws. We salute & stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self determination," he tweeted.

