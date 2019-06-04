China condemns Pompeo 'prejudice' on Tiananmen

China on Tuesday accused the United States of attacking its system and smearing its policies after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made comments "out of prejudice and arrogance" about the Tiananmen crackdown.

The furious reaction came after Pompeo, the day before the 30th anniversary of the June 4, 1989 bloodshed, said Washington had lost hope for human rights progress in China.

A spokesperson for Beijing's embassy in Washington said in a statement that whoever attempts "to patronize and bully the Chinese people... will only end up in the ash heap of history."