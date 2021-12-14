Chinese man tests positive for Omicron after quarantine

Chinese man tests positive for Omicron after quarantine, second case in country

The state media reported that he continuously tested negative for Covid-19 during his two-week quarantine but tested positive when in self-quarantine

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Dec 14 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 19:16 ist
Representative picture of Covid-19 testing. Credit: AFP Photo

China has detected its second case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in a 67-year-old man who tested positive after more than two weeks of quarantine, official media reported Tuesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said the man returned from abroad on November 27 and underwent two weeks of isolation, during which he repeatedly tested negative for the virus.

On Saturday, he flew to the southern city of Guangzhou where he maintains a residence and began another week of self-quarantine at home.

A day later he underwent a routine test and early Monday, the district health department informed authorities he had tested positive for the virus, the station reported.

Also Read — UK has at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron

Further investigation at the city and provincial level determined he was infected with the Omicron variant, it said.

On Monday, authorities announced the first case of Omicron in a man who arrived on a flight from Europe earlier this month and tested positive on Thursday while in quarantine.

Additional details weren't given. China has largely contained the spread of Covid-19 since it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. Authorities credit a “zero tolerance" policy of strict testing, case tracing, quarantining and isolation for their success, with just 4,636 deaths from the virus officially recorded. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
World news
Beijing
China

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 