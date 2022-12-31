Coronavirus News Live: WHO asks China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation
updated: Dec 31 2022, 07:46 ist
Track important updates on the Covid-19 situation in India and the world
07:11
07:11
France, Britain impose Covid tests on travelers from China
France and Britain on Friday joined a growing list of nations imposingCovidtests on travelers from China, and the World Health Organization pressed Beijing to be more forthcoming on real-time data amid an explosion of cases there.
AFP
WHO asks China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation
The World Health Organization has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on theCovid-19 situation in the country, amid a surge in coronavirus cases after Beijing relaxed its strict "zero-Covid" policy.
The global health agency has asked Chinese health officials to share data on genetic sequencing, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.
PTI