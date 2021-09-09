DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

The government announced by the Taliban in Afghanistan is “anything but inclusive” and the Afghan people will not accept a governing structure that excludes women and minorities, the country’s envoy to the UN has said, calling on the world organisation to reject the reinstatement of the Islamic Emirate.

The announcement of key figures in the caretaker government in Afghanistan comes weeks after the Taliban seized control of war-torn Afghanistan, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

