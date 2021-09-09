DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 09 2021, 05:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 05:25 ist

The government announced by the Taliban in Afghanistan is “anything but inclusive” and the Afghan people will not accept a governing structure that excludes women and minorities, the country’s envoy to the UN has said, calling on the world organisation to reject the reinstatement of the Islamic Emirate.

The announcement of key figures in the caretaker government in Afghanistan comes weeks after the Taliban seized control of war-torn Afghanistan, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
DH Toon
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

A look at India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad

A look at India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad

Paris attacker in court in historic Bataclan trial

Paris attacker in court in historic Bataclan trial

 