Donald Trump says peace deals close between Israel and 'five or six' other countries

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five or six" more Arab countries were poised to agree to normalize relations with Israel, in line with the landmark accords struck between the Jewish State and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

"We're very far down the road with about five countries, five additional countries," Trump said as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, ahead of a signing ceremony with both Arab states.

"We'll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly, we're already talking to them," he said.