An earthquake of magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan around 7:00 am on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology's website showed. Meanwhile, there were also reports of tremors felt in Kashmir.

Kashmir had experienced an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude around 10 pm on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.