Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.
"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!," Musk said in a tweet.
He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.
Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.
Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.
