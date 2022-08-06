Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

Musk started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam

Reuters
Reuters,
  Aug 06 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 22:55 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

Read | Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!," Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

